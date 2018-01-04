Getty Image

With the release of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars,” Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment have fulfilled the promise laid out by their sneaky reference in his “Love” video. Now, TDE and Kendrick have confirmed their hands-on role in curating the Black Panther soundtrack.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational,” Panther director Ryan Coogler praised in a press release from Marvel Studios, “and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.” Coogler handpicked Kendrick to help select tracks for the upcoming album, the “first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe history that Marvel Studios will integrate multiple original recordings created specifically for the film,” according to the press release.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE’s founder noted, “Working on such a powerful movie is a great opportunity. We’re always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios, and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense.”

Black Panther is due for a February 18 release, while the soundtrack has been tabbed for February 9. You can watch the trailer, which features contributions from Kendrick’s fellow West Coaster Vince Staples, below.