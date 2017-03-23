Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar is currently in the studio working on his follow-up to the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album-winning (but somehow not Album of the Year-winning) To Pimp a Butterfly. He recently told the New York Times that unlike Butterfly, which addressed “how wayward things have gone within the past few months,” Lamar’s “in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.” He later added, “Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Lamar must be pretty close to finished, because early Thursday morning, he wiped his entire Instagram, save for one photo with a “IV” graphic, as in, his fourth album, following Section.80; good kid, m.A.A.d city; and To Pimp a Butterfly, each more critically acclaimed than the last. And Obama-approved.