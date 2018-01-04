Hear Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s Sparkling, Otherworldly New Collab, ‘All The Stars’

#Kendrick Lamar
Senior Music Writer
01.04.18

Top Dawg Entertainment has reigned as one of the true powerhouses in music over the last five years and looks primed to maintain their winning streak well into 2018 and beyond. Today the LA-based collective announced that their brightest star, Kendrick Lamar is handling production responsibilities over the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Panther. In even better news, they have shared the first track from the project, a collaboration with another TDE stalwart SZA titled “All The Stars.”

The new song features a diverse sonic swath of plinking synths and slap-happy drums. SZA’s voice soars throughout the track while Kung Fu Kenny himself is in damn, fine form. “You can bring a bullet, bring a sword / Bring a morgue, but you can never bring the truth to me / F*ck you and all of your expectations / I don’t even want your congratulations.”

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16. In a statement announcing his collaboration with the Ryan Coogler-directed film, Kendrick said, “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

You can check out Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s latest collaboration “All The Stars” in the video.

