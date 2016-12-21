Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Kendrick Lamar Blanked On The Words To ‘Vice City’ So He Freestyled Better Ones

#Kendrick Lamar
12.21.16 24 hours ago 2 Comments

As I mentioned repeatedly on both our best rap albums list and my own top 20 of 2016, Kendrick Lamar on a bad day is still better than most rappers on their best day. Untitled Unmastered gave us plenty of proof to back that up, but in case you’re still on the fence take this freestyle as Exhibit B. Kendrick completely blanked on his verse for Jay Rock’s “Vice City” while performing at the Top Dawg Enterntainment Holiday Concert at the Nickerson Gardens Projects in Watts, Los Angeles.

Instead of stuttering or letting the song crash down aaround him, Kendrick freestyled an entire verse that just might be better than the original. Check it out up top.

But the impromptu Kendrick verse was far from the only highlight of the free concert. Turns out K Dot is a pretty great performer when he remembers the words as well. He dug bag into his king-making album to play “m.A.A.d. city” for an ecstatic crowd.

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSFREESTYLESJay RockKendrick LamarTDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP