Kendrick Lamar forgot the words to Vice City so he just drops a fire🔥 freestyle instead 😂 @TopDawgEnt #TDE pic.twitter.com/p9fDDDTsWH — Joey (@_Jo3y) December 21, 2016

As I mentioned repeatedly on both our best rap albums list and my own top 20 of 2016, Kendrick Lamar on a bad day is still better than most rappers on their best day. Untitled Unmastered gave us plenty of proof to back that up, but in case you’re still on the fence take this freestyle as Exhibit B. Kendrick completely blanked on his verse for Jay Rock’s “Vice City” while performing at the Top Dawg Enterntainment Holiday Concert at the Nickerson Gardens Projects in Watts, Los Angeles.

Instead of stuttering or letting the song crash down aaround him, Kendrick freestyled an entire verse that just might be better than the original. Check it out up top.

But the impromptu Kendrick verse was far from the only highlight of the free concert. Turns out K Dot is a pretty great performer when he remembers the words as well. He dug bag into his king-making album to play “m.A.A.d. city” for an ecstatic crowd.