Kevin Gates Shows Off His ‘Beautiful Scars’ With PnB Rock

The best case scenario for Kevin Gates is he gets paroled next June, and finally released from jail after more than 21 long months. Even then, that’s only if he can get approved for early release from the East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois, and if he doesn’t his projected release date is June 22nd 2019, a whole year later.

Even while incarcerated, Kevin’s career is trudging along with the help of his wife Dreka and his record label as they’re set to release By Any Means 2, a new LP from the 31-year-old MC set to be released on September 21st. The rollout has been swift, first with a new video “What If,” featuring a heartfelt letter from Kevin where he addressed his fans for the first time in months. Then they released another track, “Had To,” which showed Kevin hasn’t missed a beat and now he’s back again with the assistance from PnB Rock on “Beautiful Scars.”

PnB handles hook duty for Kevin, belting out an impassioned chorus and Kevin cleans up with two introspective verses as he digs deep and delivers some of his trademark, emotional and pained material. By Any Means 2 can be pre-ordered on various platforms and streaming services here.