Kevin Gates Shows Off His ‘Beautiful Scars’ With PnB Rock

Contributing Writer
09.14.17

The best case scenario for Kevin Gates is he gets paroled next June, and finally released from jail after more than 21 long months. Even then, that’s only if he can get approved for early release from the East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois, and if he doesn’t his projected release date is June 22nd 2019, a whole year later.

Even while incarcerated, Kevin’s career is trudging along with the help of his wife Dreka and his record label as they’re set to release By Any Means 2, a new LP from the 31-year-old MC set to be released on September 21st. The rollout has been swift, first with a new video “What If,” featuring a heartfelt letter from Kevin where he addressed his fans for the first time in months. Then they released another track, “Had To,” which showed Kevin hasn’t missed a beat and now he’s back again with the assistance from PnB Rock on “Beautiful Scars.”

PnB handles hook duty for Kevin, belting out an impassioned chorus and Kevin cleans up with two introspective verses as he digs deep and delivers some of his trademark, emotional and pained material. By Any Means 2 can be pre-ordered on various platforms and streaming services here.

Around The Web

TAGSBy Any Means 2Kevin GatesPnB Rock

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP