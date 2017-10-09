Getty Image

Killer Mike has never been one to hold his tongue about political issues, and last night he gave Vice President Mike Pence a piece of his mind. After Pence walked out of yesterday’s Indianapolis Colts game because of perceived “disrespect” from NFL players demonstrating by kneeling for the National Anthem, he tweeted a strong admonition.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Trump has been embroiled in a war of words with the NFL — including many owners who donated to his campaign — because of players like Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett protesting racial injustice, and now Pence has made his thoughts clear on the second round of demonstrations which popped up after Trump’s “sonofab*tch” condemnation of Kaepernick. NFL owners showed they weren’t having it, and so did Killer Mike in a lengthy IG post in which he had to remind the administration about the importance of the first amendment and stated that Pence, who used a three-year-old picture in his tweet about being at yesterdays game, “cheapened” the game with his presence anyway.

Mike also slammed the popular talking point that kneeling for the National Anthem is disrespect to vets, noting that the veterans he “values” uphold our rights to the first amendment and refuse to be “propaganda agents” for the Trump administration or any of its supporters.

Killer Mike, who once aspired for a Georgia congress seat, then called Americans to action with a hope that we “send his religious nut ass back home” during the 2020 election, because he feels Pence “loves religion (too) much to hold public office” — and the Trump administration consistently fails the constitution.

He capped the scathing post off with an emoji. Well done.