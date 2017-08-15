Kim Kardashian Sets Off Another Twitter Outrage With A Video Defending Jeffree Star

#Kim Kardashian
08.15.17 1 hour ago

It looks like Kim Kardashian is in hot water yet again for making insensitive statements that prove just how sheltered and privileged she really is. In a video posted to her Snapchat (and of course saved for posterity by Twitter users), Kardashian stated that her fans “are totally hating on Jeffree Star for being honest about (her) struggle swatches, but because of his remarks, (she is) learning from the best!” She also lamented how much she hates when people bring up her own past, and stated that he had apologized and learned from his “mistakes.” Even though she accepted his apology, it appears the people most affected by his statements do not.

However despite her adamant declaration that she does not defend anyone racist, it’s pretty difficult to make the case that Star has actually made any significant adjustments in his behaviors and attitudes when some of the statements he previously made included nuggets like “I win by having diamond rims, and you win by being a poor Mexican,” and “She’s a fucking n*****! You’re a n*****, you f*cking ugly-ass b*tch! F*ck you, ho!”

Of course, the mother of two black children by husband Kanye West — with more on the way — seems to have failed to see the inherent hypocrisy in coming to Star’s defense, but Twitter was right there to remind her. A flurry of tweets from outraged users was there to remind her of the things he said, and that the past isn’t something you should just “forget about,” but something that you should actively try to learn from. While she did apologize for making the comments in another video, time will tell if she learns from this particular experience herself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSJeffree StarKIM KARDASHIAN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP