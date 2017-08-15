#KimKardashian tells her fans to get over #JeffreeStar‘s racist past (part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/gL9c1AuIlG — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

It looks like Kim Kardashian is in hot water yet again for making insensitive statements that prove just how sheltered and privileged she really is. In a video posted to her Snapchat (and of course saved for posterity by Twitter users), Kardashian stated that her fans “are totally hating on Jeffree Star for being honest about (her) struggle swatches, but because of his remarks, (she is) learning from the best!” She also lamented how much she hates when people bring up her own past, and stated that he had apologized and learned from his “mistakes.” Even though she accepted his apology, it appears the people most affected by his statements do not.

#KimKardashian tells her fans to get over #JeffreeStar‘s racist past (part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/ZuR1mbpSxU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

However despite her adamant declaration that she does not defend anyone racist, it’s pretty difficult to make the case that Star has actually made any significant adjustments in his behaviors and attitudes when some of the statements he previously made included nuggets like “I win by having diamond rims, and you win by being a poor Mexican,” and “She’s a fucking n*****! You’re a n*****, you f*cking ugly-ass b*tch! F*ck you, ho!”

Of course, the mother of two black children by husband Kanye West — with more on the way — seems to have failed to see the inherent hypocrisy in coming to Star’s defense, but Twitter was right there to remind her. A flurry of tweets from outraged users was there to remind her of the things he said, and that the past isn’t something you should just “forget about,” but something that you should actively try to learn from. While she did apologize for making the comments in another video, time will tell if she learns from this particular experience herself.

#KimKardashian apologizes for defending #JeffreeStar's racist past. She didn't know enough about the situation to tell fans to get over it. pic.twitter.com/T0lRAuNZ8E — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

. @KimKardashian WE do not have to forgive Jeffree Star. Especially when his behavior has not changed. — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) August 15, 2017

Wait so, Kim Kardashian, who isn't black, is telling black people to get over racism because dude is good at make up? — Holden Caulfield (@thisisrory) August 15, 2017

Idc how Kim Kardashian feels about Jeffree Star. His apology wasn't for her to accept, since his comments weren't aimed at her. Bye! pic.twitter.com/cPswMwXfod — Dewayne (@MoreDewayne) August 15, 2017

Good Morning, KIM KARDASHIAN HAS BLACK CHILDREN BUT IS TELLING YOU TO, "GET OVER" SOMEONE MAKING RACIST STATEMENTS BCUZ, "he said sorry". 🙄 — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian really thought since she's been popping out black babies she's entitled to tell black people how to feel. Girl. pic.twitter.com/ytRgbugOwc — GIANTS4EVER (@ScottieBeam) August 15, 2017

kim kardashian's dumb ass could not have picked a worse time to cape for a known racist. — king crissle (@crissles) August 15, 2017