"Painting Pictures" Available Everywhere March 31st! #SG#PaintingPictures🎨 A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

After many…let’s put it nicely and just call them “delays,” Kodak Black is finally dropping his debut album. The South Florida rapper shared the cover art and the news that an album was coming on March 31 via his Instagram. It’s going to be called Painting Pictures and that’s its goofy and awesome cover art up top.

Legal troubles notwithstanding, Kodak has been on a bit of a hot streak lately. His latest single “Tunnel Vision” made a splash with its racially-charged music video and currently sits at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his biggest hit ever. We recently spoke with the incendiary video’s director Michael Garcia, who explained the reasoning behind the uber-sucessful clip.

“I knew this was the right timing for a statement like this to be made and I also wanted to give Kodak a different look than he’s had in prior videos,” he said. “I knew it was controversial and edgy — but so is Kodak. That’s what was so perfect to me about it all. When I found out he loved the concept it showed me how brave he was an artist.”

Outside of social commentary-laden videos, Kodak has been no less successful. His joyous celebration of his brief homecoming “There He Go” is always worth a listen.