Chris McPherson/UGG

UGGs and high-fashion aren’t two concepts that often go together, but Footaction and Los Angeles rapper Kyle have teamed up to bridge that gap. The Southern Californian comfort shoe brand most closely associated with those “basic white girl starter pack” memes from a few years ago is banking on the “iSpy” rapper to lend them the cultural cachet that only an up-and-coming, fun-loving, laid-back hip-hop kid can provide.

Footaction will play home to the specially-curated line of UGG footwear, which will include the brand’s lace-up Neumel Chukka model in a variety of color-blocked and waterproof varieties as well as the signature Classic Toggle hi-top slip-on boots Ugg is best known for.

We've teamed up with @UGG and the one and only @SuperDuperKyle for a modern footwear collection featuring all your fall & winter essentials pic.twitter.com/tgbAYMvUNv — Footaction (@Footaction) November 2, 2017

In an ad campaign shot by renowned photographer Chris McPherson, Kyle adventures throughout New York City during filming for his first lead role in Netflix’s original hip-hop comedy, “The After Party,” while exploring some of The Big Apple’s most iconic destinations, including Central Park, Chinatown, Times Square, and the New York Water Taxi.

Kyle, originally from Ventura, is no stranger to the Ugg lifestyle, which has become popular with the super relaxed surf bum culture rooted in the area. “I really love how versatile the UGG styles are,” he said of the unexpected collaboration. “I’m a dude from California and I can rock UGG any day. It was dope to be able to partner with UGG and Footaction on this campaign.”

Check out more visuals from the campaign below. The three exclusive UGG Neumel colorways and additional campaign styles are now available at Footaction stores nationwide, footaction.com, UGG.com, and UGG retail locations.