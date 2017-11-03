Getty Image

With all the Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma and contrived Nicki/Cardi B drama going on, you’d almost forget that the original arch enemy of Nicki’s Barbie fanbase was Lil Kim. The two New Yorkers had a relationship that seems all too common among big-time female rappers: they started off cordial, but needless comparison wedged the two apart to the point where Lil Kim was throwing “Flawless” diss tracks at Nicki.

Lil Kim apparently thought Nicki wasn’t paying enough homage and was secretly against her, and Nicki thought Lil Kim was being bitter that Nicki was in a top position that was once Kim’s. They could both be right, but it doesn’t matter — the two artists and their fanbases just won’t ever seem to get along. Lil Kim was recently interviewed on Hot 97, and radio host Ebro and Peter Rosenberg asked her if she could ever see herself burying the hatchet with Nicki and doing a collab. Surprisingly, Kim said it was possible — but only for “the bag.”

When Rosenberg asked how she’d react if Nicki wanted to apologize, Kim said, “Some things just can’t be mended unless there’s, like, a different type of conversation. Some people take it too far, some people take it to a point where they try to really deliberately see you in the ground or they still hold on to ‘I’m right.'”

She then added, “a snake is a snake. I’m not gonna try to pick it up because it was being nice to me…It’s still a snake at the end of the day. For that situation, it would have to be a business conversation.”

Looks like Kim still has no love lost for Nicki. She might even be ready to re-ignite their issue, as TMZ reported Kim and Remy collaborated on as-of-yet unreleased Nicki diss track called “Wake Me Up.” During the interview, Kim likened her squashing beef with Remy to 50 Cent and Fat Joe squashing their beef. In the meantime, Kim dropped, “Took Us A Break,” an energetic trap record. Listen below.