Lil Uzi Vert Becomes The Newest Member Of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang is now one member stronger after he announced he had enlisted Lil Uzi Vert to join the team.

The announcement came on Thursday night while Wiz was a guest at Lil Uzi Vert’s hometown concert in Philadelphia “A Very Uzi Christmas,” where he came out to perform their collab “Pull Up.” After the song was over, Khalifa addressed the crowd, thanking each member of the Taylor roster before saying “And now Taylor Gang, we got Lil Uzi Vert.”

He continued, “Welcome to the motherfucking gang,” before blessing the young rockstar with a T.G.O.D. chain, as seen in the fan footage above. In the late night hours, the Taylor gang leader took to Twitter to confirm the news for world. The details haven’t been confirmed but both artists have deals with Atlantic Records, who Wiz signed a distribution deal with earlier this year for his Taylor Gang Records imprint.

In the video, Wiz refers to Uzi as one of “the most influential young n****s” and the statement is accurate. The Philly upstart has been one of the fastest rising new names in rap over the past year after his Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World and his frenzied performances at various festivals and shows gave him a strong buzz earlier this year. Currently, he’s been in the studio working on his next project, Luv Is Rage 2, a follow-up to the 2015 original. He shared a brief tease of what he’s concocted so far in an Instagram post on Wednesday.