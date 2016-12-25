Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Lil Yachty Completely Spoiled His Mom For Christmas

#Christmas
12.25.16 1 day ago

Lil Yachty loves his mama! The red-headed darling of rap damn near bought out the store to make his mother’s Christmas a very special one. Boat shared all the gifts he spoiled his mom with this year and let’s just say Mama Boat has enough pricey, high-end goods to open up her own luxury shop.

“Birkin Bag, Chanel Bag, Céline Bag, Chanel Runners, Hermes Hats, Blankets, & Bracelets, Louis Hats& Scarfs, Chanel Polos, Gucci Sweaters, Shirts, & Belts… All for my beautiful Queen,” the ‘One Night’ rapper posted on Instagram along with a snap of his smiling mom and her gifts. “19 Years You’ve worked hard to make sure my Christmas was the best… now this is Christmas is all about you. I love you mama 4ever.”

This isn’t the first time the 19-year-old rapper has taken care of his mother. Over the summer, Yachty said he copped a new whip for his favorite girl, revealing, “I got my first M and bought my mom a car” on his “First M Freestyle.”

These grand gestures probably aren’t all that surprising to Yachty’s mom. In the rapper’s documentary, Keep Sailing, Mama boat described his rapper son as being a good kid. “He was a great kid, I can’t complain at all. “He would always be back in that room, doing something, with his friends. What he was doing, I never knew. I just, I always knew there were a lot of kids at my house, and they were back there doing something. I had no idea they were doing music.”

Music that would later fund her extravagant Christmas gifts. Look at God! And look at the Sailing Team’s holiday card and portraits while you’re at it.

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasLil Yachty

