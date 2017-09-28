Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Yachty’s “Lady In Yellow” video might be making the song title a misnomer — there are multiple ladies draped in the signature hue throughout the clip, along with Yachty himself.

The video also features Lil Boat himself serenading his titular paramour in the rain like a 1990s R&B video, and bouncing on a trampoline in a monochrome interior set. Even Yachty’s sparkling diamond fronts are the color of lemonade; the only things that isn’t aren’t yellow in the video are his trademark, cherry-red braid beads.

The Teenage Emotions standout is just the latest single to get a visual in an unusually-strong promotion cycle. At this point, Yachty has released inventive videos for “Dirty Mouth,” “Better,” “Forever Young,” and “Bring It Back” from his relentlessly sunny debut, which has spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200 list, and peaked at no. 5.

Yachty’s also kept himself in the spotlight by continuing to bring his signature brand of peppy positivity to guest verses with Macklemore on “Marmalade” and on “iSpy” with Kyle. Hate him or love him, it doesn’t look like Lil Boat is showing any signs of slowing down his grind yet, which is exactly why he managed to slip onto Forbes‘ Hip-Hop Cash Kings List for 2017. The former “King Of The Teens” is proving his staying power after a bumpy start in the rap game.