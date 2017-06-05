After weeks and weeks of promotion and discussion, Lil Yachty finally unveiled his debut album Teenage Emotions last month. Despite all the build-up and high expectations, according to Billboard the record sold 46,000 units in its first week of release. That figure was good enough to place in him in the top-five on the charts, but was seen by many as a disappointment.

Yachty took to Instagram himself today, penning a long note addressed to his fans to talk about Teenage Emotions showing on the charts. “I just want to thank you for giving me your all. Supporting me and backing me up when I’m not around but am always in spirit,” Yachty began. “I understand first week numbers didn’t do what most people expected but that’s only because they don’t understand me. They don’t understand us. I don’t expect anybody to. I make it for those who listen. I feel like my brand is so big and blew up so big, it blew up bigger than my actual music. Which isn’t the worst situation it could be worse all I have to is make it to where my brand hype and music hype equal out.”

Undeterred by Teenage Emotions sales figures, he added that he’s currently back in studio, hard at work on a new EP while getting reading for his upcoming summer tour. “I know what you guys (my fans) liked about the project and didn’t like.. I’m putting that into consideration. It is now time to focus on my tour. Teenage Tour. Which is going to be f**king lit. A f**king experience to the young youth ready to lose there minds!”

You can read Yachty’s entire note above.