Logic is about midway through the most successful year of his career. He locked up his first ever No. 1 album with Everybody, his first ever Top 40 hit with the suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255” and he even was immortalized in animated form on Rick And Morty. Love him or hate him, Logic has launched himself into the upper echelon of rap, and he was officially coranated with a performance of “1-800-273-8255” with Khalid and Alessia Cara at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

For the performance, Logic, Alessia and Khalid were joined on stage by Suicide attempt survivors, as Logic delivered his verses passionately. An orchestra played the instrumental as 1-800-273-8255, the phone number to the suicide prevention hotline, lined the stage and provided the backdrop for the orchestra. The survivors that flanked Logic, Alessia and Khalid were even outfitted in t-shirts with the number adorned on the chest.

The performance came after a powerful introduction from Kesha, who revealed that the song and video brought her to tears. It’s an impactful record from an artist who was doubted early on in his career, but persevered and now Logic’s star-power is undeniable. He ended the performance with a heartfelt message to all suicide survivors and received a standing ovation.