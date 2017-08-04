Super Bowl Champ Martellus Bennett’s Rap About Cap’n Crunch Is Actually Kind Of Fire

For those that don’t know, Snoop Dogg’s GGN show is one of the best things on the internet right now.

The weekly interview show features Uncle Snoop (aka Nemo Hoes) chopping it up with stars from all walks of entertainment, including Vince Staples, Nia Long, Jhene Aiko, and comedians Cheech and Chong. R&B singer Miguel recently debuted snippets of new music for the laid-back host, who took some time out on another episode to give Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty some sage advice on dealing with the haters. Snoop himself is a candid character, going so far as to admit to bootlegging Jay-Z’s 4:44 album, so guests are encouraged to let their hair down around the coolest man in hip-hop.

Which is exactly what happened when former Super Bowl champ and current Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett stopped by the GGN studios to sit with Long Beach’s most famous resident. Snoop doesn’t even have to smoke Bennett out to get him rapping about his favorite cereal, Cap’n Crunch, and it’s actually kinda fire — for a rap about breakfast cereal. Bennett also talks about what it’s like to play with surefire NFL HOF quarterback Tom Brady, African-Americans in tech and animation (!), and his goal to make it onto Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list and Black ownership/success. The preview clip for the upcoming episode is full of gems and hilarious quotes; you can check that out above.

