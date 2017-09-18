martishkrel_7/eBay

Martin Shkreli, who is back in jail (and not very popular there) after putting a bounty on Hillary Clinton’s hair, decided to put his one-of-a-kind, $2-million Wu-Tang Clan album (which might not even be real) up for auction on eBay. The price and bid count quickly climbed, and when the auction ended over the weekend, the winning bid was for $1,025,100. For those doing the math at home, that means Shkreli lost nearly a million dollars by flipping Once Upon A Time In Shaolin.

Shkreli wrote in the item description that one the item was sold, “I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed,” and added that he would “pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.” The identity of the buyer is currently unknown.

During the first couple days of the auction, Shkreli answered a few pages’ worth of bidder questions on eBay, and his responses were everything from snarky to actually informative. When asked, “If Ghostface ends up being winning bidder, will you allow him to pay you with your own money,” Shkreli clapped back, “He has no money.” He also called at least one user “too poor to bid on the CD,” and said that “[Method Man] is incredible as usual and ODB makes appearances,” although he also answered “not anymore!” when asked if he even likes Wu-Tang Clan.

The winning bidder is presumably free to do whatever they want with the CD, or is at entitled to do whatever Shkreli was able to, so here’s hoping that the new Once Upon A Time In Shaolin owner unleashes it onto the world.