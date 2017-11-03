A South Carolina Mayor Tweeted Out Some Triumphant Jay-Z Lyrics After Not Guilty Verdict

#Jay Z
Contributing Writer
11.03.17

Getty Image

A mayor in South Carolina found himself in quite the pickle, somehow got out of it, and celebrated the occasion in the greatest way possible: with some immortal words from none other than Jay-Z.

Wellborn Adams serves as the mayor of Greenwood, a small town of just over 20,000 people and according to the Associated Press, back in 2015, on his wife’s 40th birthday, he was pulled over just yards away from his home and arrested for driving under the influence. Adams failed sobriety tests and eventually a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.09, just over the legal limit of 0.08.

Still, Adams was found not guilty of the crime this week after his wife testified about how his clumsiness and a torn Achilles would make it difficult for him to complete a sobriety test. Adams’ defense attorney also argued that the arresting officer did not give him enough time to fully read the forms and consent to taking the breath test.

After the verdict came down, Adams did what everybody does: he went to Twitter. “In the words of Jay Z,” he said in a tweet. “Not guilty, y’all got to feel me.” Adams even added the hashtag “#vindicated.” The words are, of course, from Jay’s 2001 hit “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” and would be just enough to get me to vote for Adams whenever he looks to get reelected.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSJay ZMayorSOUTH CAROLINA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP