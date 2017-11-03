Getty Image

A mayor in South Carolina found himself in quite the pickle, somehow got out of it, and celebrated the occasion in the greatest way possible: with some immortal words from none other than Jay-Z.

Wellborn Adams serves as the mayor of Greenwood, a small town of just over 20,000 people and according to the Associated Press, back in 2015, on his wife’s 40th birthday, he was pulled over just yards away from his home and arrested for driving under the influence. Adams failed sobriety tests and eventually a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.09, just over the legal limit of 0.08.

Still, Adams was found not guilty of the crime this week after his wife testified about how his clumsiness and a torn Achilles would make it difficult for him to complete a sobriety test. Adams’ defense attorney also argued that the arresting officer did not give him enough time to fully read the forms and consent to taking the breath test.

After the verdict came down, Adams did what everybody does: he went to Twitter. “In the words of Jay Z,” he said in a tweet. “Not guilty, y’all got to feel me.” Adams even added the hashtag “#vindicated.” The words are, of course, from Jay’s 2001 hit “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” and would be just enough to get me to vote for Adams whenever he looks to get reelected.