Getty Image

Looks like Meek Mill won’t be getting that shot at redemption so soon after all. Earlier today, Billboard reported that the Philly spitter, who’s currently serving what Jay-Z deemed an “absurd” 2-4 year sentence for probation violations, would get a November 27 bail hearing to potentially be freed while his case was being appealed. However, Pitchfork later reported that the date was canceled because of an “administrative error.” The hearing was set to be Meek’s first time seeing judge Genece Brinkley since his lawyer Joe Tacopina filed a motion to have her removed from the case for being “obsessed” with the MMG star and for not communicating clearly about what she wants from him, as Nicki Minaj testified.

Not only is Brinkley alleged to have asked Meek to put her in a Boyz II Men cover, the FBI is probing allegations that she asked him to leave Roc Nation management to retain his former manager Charlie Mack’s services. Those are just two reasons that Tacopina believes she’s unfit to be the presiding judge in Meek’s case and filed an appeal. For now though, it appears that she will remain the judge on Meek’s case, as a Philadelphia court spokesperson Gabe Roberts told Pitchfork that the 11/27 hearing was not meant to be scheduled, and was “an administrative mistake.”

It’s not known when the actual hearing will be scheduled, but Meek’s lawyer did say that he’s at least out of solitary confinement.