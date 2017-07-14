Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Without the burning glare of a hip-hop feud resting on him, Meek Mill has returned to doing what he’s done best for the past number of years: push out quality music. Apparently drama-free from the blogs to the tabloids, Meek’s recently released Issues” single gets a colorful cinematic to match.

“N****s prayin’ that I fall and I wish ’em well,” Meek raps on the track in between an autotuned chorus and his trademark machine gun flow. The video matches up as all the worry and strife Meek has dealt with over the past two years gets swapped out for the fast cars, yachts, clear ocean blue water and women of Miami.

The Will Ngo-directed clip is quick to point out the few flaws of Meek’s world here, focusing instead on all the good. Of all the cameos in the video, none may be more surprising than recent XXL Freshman rapper XXXtentacion and former No. 1 overall pick of Meek’s hometown Sixers Ben Simmons showing up to party with Meek.

Meek’s Wins And Losses album isn’t due out for another week and the album is shaping up to be the surprise winner in MMG’s trifecta of releases this year. Following Wale’s Shine and label boss Rick Ross’ Rather You Than Me, Wins And Losses may be the most rewarding of all since Meek promised to outline all of the drama head on. Boasting features from Young Thug, Quavo, The-Dream, Yo Gotti, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and others, Meek’s Dreams Worth More Than Money follow-up appears to be a banger on paper.

The Philly firebrand has spent most of the last year and change since hitting the top of the rap charts digging himself out of the hell of public opinion. With singles like “Issues” and “Young Black America,” it only makes his comeback feel that much sweeter.