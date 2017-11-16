Meek Mill Drops His First Post-Incarceration Verse On Trav’s Hard-Driving ‘Blow My High’

Hip-Hop Editor
11.16.17

Getty Image

With Meek Mill set to disappear into the prison system for the next 2-4 years thanks to a sentence that Jay-Z called “unjust and heavy-handed,” new music from the energetic Philadelphia flame spitter may be in short supply if his lawyer’s appeal to have the sentencing judge removed from his case falls through. Fortunately, longtime Meek Mill associate Trav was able to secure at least one new feature verse from Mill on the hard-driving “Blow My High.”

Bass-heavy and uptempo, the beat lays down the perfect backdrop for Meek Mill’s hyperactive yelping flow, and Trav’s laid-back autotuned vocals play the ultimate Yin to Meek’s Yang. The song was originally meant for Meek’s next album, but due to the unfortunate circumstances facing the “Dreams & Nightmares” MC, “Blow My High” ultimately landed on Trav’s forthcoming QRAK (Queens Raised A King) LP. Meek’s verse is the first since his impending incarceration was announced and should help his friend Trav raise his own profile ahead of his album release. QRAK will also boast features from Tory Lanez & Belly, Blac Youngsta & Don Q, Lil Durk, and more.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill fans will have to hope for a break in this case if they want more of the same from the beleaguered Philly rapper. With testimony from his high-profile ex on the record and a reported FBI investigation looking at the sentencing judge, that break is becoming more and more likely. But in America, Lady Justice is a fickle character.

