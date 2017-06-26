Chance The Rapper not only won Best New Artist at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, he also became the youngest recipient of the network’s Humanitarian Award. However, no one was expecting an even bigger guest as former First Lady Michelle Obama decided to give her own speech to Chance, much to the shock and awe of the crowd.

Here’s a transcript of her speech:

“Thanks so much Debra and hello BET family,” Barack and I are so sorry that we can’t be there tonight in person but please know that we are with you in spirit and we are so incredibly proud of you Chance. We’ve known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper. It has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and is shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago. Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve.

With these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter. That they have something inside of them that is worthy to be expressed and that they have so much to contribute to their communities and to our country. Chance, you are an outstanding role model and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation. Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves, fulfilling their God given potential and then reaching back lifting up other people along the way. I can think of no better legacy to leave and I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight and honored to call you my friend. Thank you for everything that you do. Congratulations and God bless.”