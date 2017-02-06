Migos’ ‘Culture’ Is Officially The No. 1 Album In The Country

300 Entertainment

The Migos officially have ascended to the top of pop culture as their new album Culture tops the Billboard 200 charts.

The album moved more than 131,000 total equivalent copies in its first week, according to a report by Billboard. Streams accounted for 87,000 of those sales with 77,000 album equivalent units and 10,000 track equivalent album units, which equals 59% of the album’s first week total. They also racked up 44,000 traditional album units.

Culture‘s rise to the top was bolstered by the group’s smash single, “Bad and Boujee” with Lil Uzi Vert, which as been riding at the top of Billboard 100 chart as well as one of the hottest songs in the country for the past several weeks. The song first became a viral phenomenon through fan-created videos and memes. After that, Atlanta TV show creator and actor Donald Glover sent the song soaring to another level entirely by calling it the “best song ever” during his Golden Globes award acceptance speech and crowned the group itself as “the Beatles of this generation.”

It’s the group’s first no. 1 album. Their debut effort, Yung Rich Nation, topped out at no. 17 on the Billboard 200 back in August 2015.

Late to the party? Then stream Culture right here.