Quavo Rocks A Diamond Yoda Chain In The Migos ‘Get Right Witcha’ Video

Whenever the Migos don’t take it upon themselves to discuss the complexities of homosexuality, they’ve been killing all of 2017. They locked in their first No. 1 song and first No. 1 album ever, knocked out a banger with Frank Ocean that is already running the summer even though it’s only April and aren’t showing any signs of slowing up. Their latest bit of work comes in the form of the “Get Right Witcha” video, as this marks the sixth Culture track to get a video so far.

In many ways, it’s a standard rap video, there’s a woman dancing in the wilderness somewhere for some reason. There’s some money tossed around, a strip club and the rest of the usual stuff. Thanks to their own flair however, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset make the video seem like something else. Be it their clothes — Quavo rocks a floral blazer, Offset is seen in an old school Fila hoody and Takeoff has the longest sleeves ever on his woven houndstooth print sweater — or the dashes of personality and oddness like them all randomly sitting on horses for a performance shot, the trio makes it an exciting four minutes.

Then there’s the matter of Quavo’s Yoda chain, which is of course covered in diamonds. Plus it gives that effect when people start looking like their pets, because you can’t help but feel like Quavo kinda looks like Yoda afterwards.

Somehow, the group made this video way more entertaining than it had any reason being. It’s yet another dash in the win column for the Migos this year.