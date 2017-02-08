“Tuesday” rapper iLoveMakonnen recently confirmed that he’s gay. While the move generated an outpouring of support from his fans, some of his fellow Atlanta rappers were less that enthusiastic about the news.
In a profile of Migos by Rolling Stone, the group questions people supporting Makonnen’s reveal of his sexuality.
“They supported him?” Quavo asked when writer Jonah Weiner mentioned the news.
That’s because the world is f*cked up,”Offset replied. “This world is not right.”
Quavo then backpedaled a little bit, saying that they have no problem with gay people before adding that he thinks it undermines the authenticity of his songs.
“We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,”he said, but adds that he can’t believe the songs where “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”
Quavo then summed up how he felt about the whole ordeal by saying “That’s wack, bro.”
Of course, saying that you find “nothing wrong with the gays” and then calling their supporters “wack” and saying that it makes them less believable as an artist proves that you definitely think there’s something wrong with being gay. It’s on the same plane as not listening to Frank Ocean because he’s bisexual. It has shades of Fat Joe trashing Young Thug and it casts a cloud over the feel-good ascent of the Migos.
Check out the whole profile over at Rolling Stone.
A lot of black males in particular feel this way. Don’t act so surprised.
What does color have to do with it? It was a black male who completely opened the doors to homosexuality with marriage and bathrooms, etc while white males are currently closing all those same doors now that the black male isn’t president anymore.. stop letting them bamboozle u!
Secondly, why does anything that questions homosexuality automatically mean you’re against gays? If a preacher came out as one thing and ultimately turned out to be something else, that pastor would be done! If the KKK found out a black male had snuck in and infiltrated under false pretenses, they’d kill him! If an inmate joined a gang but ultimately was snitching, he’s a dead man walking.. but if gay guy pretends to be something he’s not and made millions.. i can’t feel anything or I’m anti-gay? I seriously need help understanding this.. I’m not even hating
Uh you need to take your meds.
do gay people not sell drugs?
Now if he was rapping about having sex with a bunch of women, then I would see the point in regards to authenticity but I don’t think that’s what Quavo is taking umbrage with in spite of his best efforts to minimize his original comment.