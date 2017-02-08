Getty Image

“Tuesday” rapper iLoveMakonnen recently confirmed that he’s gay. While the move generated an outpouring of support from his fans, some of his fellow Atlanta rappers were less that enthusiastic about the news.

In a profile of Migos by Rolling Stone, the group questions people supporting Makonnen’s reveal of his sexuality.

“They supported him?” Quavo asked when writer Jonah Weiner mentioned the news.

That’s because the world is f*cked up,”Offset replied. “This world is not right.”

Quavo then backpedaled a little bit, saying that they have no problem with gay people before adding that he thinks it undermines the authenticity of his songs.

“We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,”he said, but adds that he can’t believe the songs where “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”

Quavo then summed up how he felt about the whole ordeal by saying “That’s wack, bro.”

Of course, saying that you find “nothing wrong with the gays” and then calling their supporters “wack” and saying that it makes them less believable as an artist proves that you definitely think there’s something wrong with being gay. It’s on the same plane as not listening to Frank Ocean because he’s bisexual. It has shades of Fat Joe trashing Young Thug and it casts a cloud over the feel-good ascent of the Migos.

Check out the whole profile over at Rolling Stone.