Migos Respond To Backlash About Their Makonnen Comments

David Rams/Biz3

After hours of being blown up for their comments about Makonnen coming out, Migos responded with a statement.

The group, which has been flying high thanks to “Bad And Boujee” and the success of Culture had a feature in Rolling Stone recently, to which they were asked about Makonnen coming out and confirming that he was gay.

Offset went as far as saying, “The world is not right.”

Naturally the response to the piece –- especially those comments –- led plenty to attack Migos all over. But the group finally responded on Twitter:

The full text of the statement is as follows:

We always been about being original and staying true. Staying true to yourself goes a long way. We are all fan’s (sp) of Makonnens (sp) music and we wish he didn’t feel like he ever had to hide himself. We feel the world is f*cked up that people like they have to hide and we’re asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.

So in this, it seems the response to the “The world is not right” line was that Migos would lead us to believe what they were responding on was that it wasn’t right that Makonnen had to hide in the first place. So that seems to clear the air.