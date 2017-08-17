Miguel Went Acapella On A ‘Sh*tty Emo’ Cover Of Pussy Riot’s ‘Make America Great Again’

08.17.17 2 hours ago

It’s become pretty clear over the past several years that Miguel can make pretty much any song sound as smooth as silk. Don’t just take my word for it, check out his take on Russian punk rock trio Pussy Riot’s protest anthem “Make America Great Again.” Even though he describes it as a “sh*tty emo cover,” in the hands of the Miguel, the song gets a velvety boost, packed with soul, and dripping with sensuality.

The members of Pussy Riot eventually caught wind of Miguel’s take on their song and were extremely into it.

Pussy Riot shared “Make America Great Again” shortly before the polls opened during the Presidential election last year. It’s pretty clear that they were hoping Americans would reject Trump, but alas, that’s not exactly how things turned out. “YOU decide elections and if we get together, we could blow this sh*t up,” they wrote at the time. “Take action and reverse this erosion of rights. Because f*ck it.”

“Make America Great Again” isn’t the first time that Miguel has taken on a cover while out and about in the world. A couple weeks back he busted out a lithe rendition of SZA’s song “Weekend” in the middle of an art gallery.

