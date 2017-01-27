The Legacy Of TLC

Missy Elliott’s ‘I’m Better’ Song And Video Are Here To Give You Life

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.27.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Besides maybe winning the lottery, there are few ways better to set a weekend off the right way than to have Missy Elliott return with new music. Just in time to make the day brighter, here she is with a new song and video she just released titled “I’m Better” featuring the rapper Lamb. The trickling pace of the beat provides room for Elliott to pepper the track with alternating flows as she employs Auto-Tune to alter her voice slightly. The accompanying video is also a treat for the eyes as she and her dancers go through a few different routines and scenes to create a feelgood feeling overall.

The “Supa Dupa Fly” singer-rapper hasn’t released a full project since 2005’s The Cookbook but she did release two new tunes last year, “Pep Rally” and “WTF,” which featured Pharrell Williams. She’s also popped up on a few feature spots here and there since declaring she’s feeling rejuvenated about making music again. Let’s hope “I’m Better” leads to more and more from Missy because we can truly never get enough of her innovation when it comes to sights and sounds.

Watch the video above and pick up “I’m Better” on iTunes.

TAGSMissy Elliott
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP