Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Besides maybe winning the lottery, there are few ways better to set a weekend off the right way than to have Missy Elliott return with new music. Just in time to make the day brighter, here she is with a new song and video she just released titled “I’m Better” featuring the rapper Lamb. The trickling pace of the beat provides room for Elliott to pepper the track with alternating flows as she employs Auto-Tune to alter her voice slightly. The accompanying video is also a treat for the eyes as she and her dancers go through a few different routines and scenes to create a feelgood feeling overall.

The “Supa Dupa Fly” singer-rapper hasn’t released a full project since 2005’s The Cookbook but she did release two new tunes last year, “Pep Rally” and “WTF,” which featured Pharrell Williams. She’s also popped up on a few feature spots here and there since declaring she’s feeling rejuvenated about making music again. Let’s hope “I’m Better” leads to more and more from Missy because we can truly never get enough of her innovation when it comes to sights and sounds.

Watch the video above and pick up “I’m Better” on iTunes.