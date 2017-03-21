Getty Image

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since Missy Elliott first exploded onto the scene with her fire debut Supa Dupa Fly. But 1997 has come and gone, and the years that have passed by since have only solidified the album as a true staple in hip-hop history. So it’s only right that the Misdemeanor’s introduction to the game gets the rock star treatment: A vinyl reissue coming this summer, as reported by Modern Vinyl, will be out July 14 via Atlantic.

The hit-filled album was stacked with innovative, confidence-boosting bops, like the lead single, “The Rain,” “Sock It 2 Me” featuring Da Brat, and “Beep Me 911” featuring 702 and the long lost Magoo. (The videos that accompanied those tracks are another topic — and level — entirely.)

The vinyl reissue comes at a time when Elliott’s fans await a new album with bated breath. Since appearing with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl in 2015, she’s released only a handful of singles, including “WTF (Where They From)” featuring Pharrell, and “I’m Better” featuring Lamb from this year. Plans for a full-length follow-up to 2005’s The Cookbook have yet to be revealed.

On the bright side, it was announced today that the singer-rapper-producer/all-around talent will be co-headlining FYF Fest this July in Los Angeles, alongside Bjork, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.