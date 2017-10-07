Getty Image

Nelly is currently on the road with country band Florida Georgia Line, but it would seem their tour is about to face some serious controversy. Early Saturday morning, Nelly was arrested for alleged rape.

The allegations followed Nelly’s concert at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington on Friday night, where Nelly — real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr — traveled to Seattle, picked up the alleged victim, and brought her back to his tour bus parked behind a Walmart in Auburn according to Q13 Fox. Auburn Police reported the woman called 911 at around 3:45 a.m. and Nelly was arrested and booked with second degree rape charges at about 6:40 a.m. according to Rolling Stone. Nelly was then booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines, Washington, and was released from custody at 8:02 a.m. on a general release.

TMZ received the following statement from Nelly’s lawyer calling the allegations “completely fabricated”:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly is scheduled to perform at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA alongside Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane according to Q13 Fox.

