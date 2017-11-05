Getty Image

At a recent reunion performance for Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo‘s NERD, the eclectic pop-rock trio (including Shay Haley) performed their upcoming album, No_One Ever Really Dies, in full, revealing a guest list that includes a whos-who of hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gucci Mane, Wale, and Andre 3000 are all set to make appearances, but no release date has been set yet. The splashy first single, “Lemon” featuring Rihanna, was released just four days ago.

During the performance, Pharrell took care to debunk any potential rumors of a surprise release, saying, “The album’s not coming out tomorrow.” However, judging from fan videos that emerged from the event, it was more than well-received by the audience, which is a good sign for a group coming back from a seven-year hiatus after 2010’s Nothing. In the time since Chad announced a retirement that he clearly hasn’t stuck to and Pharrell has continued to be one of the most influential musicians in the game. Their return as NERD has been long-awaited and hopefully, No_One Ever Dies will prove that it was worth the wait.

Watch videos from the performance and check out the full tracklist for N.E.R.D’s No_One Ever Really Dies below:

1. “Deep Down Body Thrust”

2. “Lemon” feat. Rihanna

3. “Voilà” feat. Wale & Gucci Mane

4. “1000” feat. Future

5. “Don’t Do It” feat. Kendrick Lamar

6. “Kites” feat. M.I.A. & Kendrick Lamar

7. “ESP”

8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

9. “Rollinem 7’s” feat. André 3000

10. “Lifting You” feat. Ed Sheeran

11. “Secret Life of Tigers”