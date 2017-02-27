Getty Image

On Saturday, Remy Ma set Twitter on fire with the release of her diss track “ShEther.” In what is undoubtedly a violation of her probation, the Bronx-native goes on an almost seven minute rampage dissecting and deflating Nicki MInaj’s status as the self proclaimed Queen Of Rap. What’s more, she goes personal, digging into industry gossip, threatening the release of incriminating videos and leaving no stone unturned. Minaj’s response? Posting two Instagrams, one endorsement from Beyonce and another, that’s now deleted, which nods at Remy’s poor sales for her latest project. But that’s not really how this works.