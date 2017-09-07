Nicki Minaj complimented Foxy Brown in an Instagram post wishing her fellow female rapper a happy birthday, saying Foxy’s “flow is unmatched,” and even credited the Brooklyn rapper who once stood alongside huge names like Jay-Z and Nas with inspiring her own nascent rap career. Posting a classic photo of her rap forebear, Nicki included a caption that that read, “I may have never even started rapping if it wasn’t for her. KING FOX. Her flow & delivery is still unmatched. You can’t listen to me w/o hearing her influence. She’s still the only thing I compete w/when it comes to precision of flow, delivery & execution. Trini QUEEN 🇹🇹 Happy Birthday my love @foxybrown.”

It’s a gesture that Nicki probably hopes will at least help partially dispel rumors that she has friction with current up-and-comer Cardi B, especially in light of her ongoing beef with Remy Ma, whose name has now been nearly always associated with her popular rival.

While Nicki deigned to ignore repeated jabs from Remy on MTV (at the VMAs as well as on WIld’n Out), that hasn’t stopped Remy from trying to stoke the dying embers of a conflict that hasn’t really benefitted either former queen of rap. With her praise-laden post honoring her idol’s birthday, despite the wording about competition, Nicki has connected herself and another female rapper in a friendly light rather than the non-stop, often fan-generated conflict that she’s become accustomed to in recent years, and puts Foxy back in the spotlight which she’s missed for so long.