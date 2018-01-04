Nicki Minaj And Nas Reportedly Break Up Just As Rumors Of A New Nicki Album Escalate

#Nicki Minaj
Contributing Writer
01.04.18

Getty Image

In the music world, there are rarely coincidences. But the latest news of Nicki Minaj’s romantic life coupled with the escalating expectation of an imminent new album seems like just an unfortunate bit of timing. TMZ is reporting that the maybe, probably, definitely a couple of Nicki Minaj and Nas have called it quits.

According to TMZ’s report, the couple decided to end their six-month long relationship in part because of the long distance between them living in different cities. TMZ also denies rumors that Nicki is pregnant, but goes on to say while the split was amicable, “they won’t be hanging out as friends either.”

The timing of the report is notable, as rumors have surfaced that Nicki will be releasing an album as soon as tonight, but time will tell if that comes to fruition. Nicki has been busy, popping up on songs for guest verses left and right, but unlike Drake and Future, there hasn’t really been any indication from here that an album is imminent. Whatever the case, it appears that with the Queens couple now done, they can both focus on their flourishing business careers, and the albums that they’ve both told us will be on the way soon but still haven’t arrived.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSCELEBRITY BREAKUPSNasNicki Minaj

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP