Ahead of the impending release of his debut major label album, Victory Lap, South Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has elected to reintroduce himself to the world at large with a documentary detailing his career so far titled 10 Rings. Released exclusively on Tidal, 10 Rings covers the most recent portion of Nipsey’s burgeoning independent cultural significance, starting from his historical $100 mixtape, Crenshaw, and featuring interviews with Atlantic Records head Craig Kallman and Nipsey’s brother/business partner, Blacc Sam.

The crux of the documentary seems to be his decision to sign with Atlantic Records after managing to become so successful as an independent artist. While Nipsey hasn’t been able to reveal any details of the deal he signed, but considering his prior insistence on ownership and partnership, it’s a safe bet to assume that his Atlantic contract is more than favorable after his proven success. With tapes like Crenshaw, Mailbox Money, and Slauson Boy 2 drawing the attention of Tidal mogul Jay-Z, Nipsey’s partnership with Atlantic is notable as being one instance of an artist not needing the label machine to prosper, but recognizing its benefits and seeking them on his own terms.

10 Rings also addresses the loss of one of Nipsey’s closest business partners, Steven Donaldson, with Blacc Sam visibly choking up as he discusses the void left behind by his passing. All in all, the documentary is an intriguing overview of the career of one of rap music’s fastest rising stars and most polarizing figures. Nipsey recently caused a stir with some controversial comments on Instagram but remains an unapologetic, blunt-speaking stalwart of self-made business success. You’ll need a Tidal membership to watch the full video, of course, but this is at least one time it’s worth it.