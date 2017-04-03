Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Chicago Rapper Noname’s Captivating Tiny Desk Concert Proves She’s A Star In The Making

Managing Editor, Music
04.03.17

Noname, aka Fatimah Warner, is a rapper from Chicago who has cropped up on some major releases as a guest star, and is finally getting her time in the spotlight as a solo artist. Kudos to Chance The Rapper for putting her on his breakout tape Acid Rap, she also showed up on 2015’s Surf and his joint mixtape with Lil B.

Last year, Noname released her own debut mixtape Telefone, a jazzy and devastating collection of tracks that explore the intimacies of growing up in Chicago as a young black woman. It ended up on our best rap albums of the year list, so if you haven’t checked it out make sure to do so.

Noname and her band performed for NPR’s legendary Tiny Desk concert series, and the easy way they improvise with one another is a testament to their skill. She is quite clearly the frontwoman, but defers to her bandmembers and accords them the sort of respect that it’s rare to see in 2017. Warner possesses an unmistakable charisma and self-assurance that makes her a joy to watch, even when she’s rapping about the gruesome realities of death and depression. Check out the performance above and keep an eye on all things Noname — she’s on the come up.

Around The Web

TAGSNPR Tiny Desk Concert
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP