Uproxx Studios

Phonte and Elzhi collaborations are like hip-hop Haley’s Comets. They don’t come around often, but when they do, it’s a must-experience event. This time, they’re being brought together — along with singer Eric Roberson — by the provenance of Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, their upcoming, self-titled debut album, and that album’s lead single, “Destiny N Stereo.”

Over a jazzy, spaced-out track built on the backbone of Dave’s neck-cracking live drums, the two veteran MCs trade dextrous, hyper-lyrical verses that perfectly display both their respective wordplay wizardry and the collective chemistry that makes them such a joy to hear on the same beat. The last time the duo linked up to lyrically twist listeners brain convolutions into pretzels was on the 2014 Jamla Is The Squad compilation alongside Talib Kweli, with the last time before that being “Not Here Anymore” from Phonte‘s debut solo album, Charity Starts At Home, in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Chris Dave and the Drumhedz debut album is due January 26th via Blue Note Records and will feature guests including Anderson .Paak, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bilal, SiR, and Anna Wise. Dave himself has been part of the Robert Glasper Experiment and drummed on Adele’s Grammy-winning album 21, as well as on albums for everyone from Mint Condition to Justin Bieber. The Drumhedz features a rotating cast that includes James Poyser, Stokley Williams of Mint Condition, and Shafiq Husayn of Sa-Ra Creative Partners, among others. Check out the tracklist for Chris Dave And The Drumhedz below.

Blue Note Records

1. “Rocks Crying”

2. “Universal Language” feat. KRNDN, Sy Smith & D.Rose

3. “Dat Feelin” feat. Sir, Tiffany Gouche & Keyon Harrold

4. “Black Hole” feat. Anderson .Paak

5. “2n1”

6. “Spread Her Wings” feat. Bilal * Tweet

7. “Whatever”

8. “Sensitive Granite” feat. Kendra Foster

9. “Cosmic Intercourse” feat. Stokley Williams & Casey Benjamin

10. “Atlanta, Texas” feat. Goapele & Shafiq Husayn

11. “Destiny n Stereo” feat. Elzhi, Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson

12. “Clear View” feat. Anderson .Paak & Sir

13. “Job Well Done” feat. Anna Wise & Sir

14. “Lady Jane”

15. “Trippy Tipsy”