East Meets West When Plus And Smoke DZA Trade Bars On 'Dedication'

08.29.17

Sacramento MC Plus — formerly C-Plus — is an entire independent entity unto himself: he has a clothing line, a jewelry line, he and his brother helped put together a studio in town and releases and promotes his music entirely independently. Even as a one-man operation, Plus is able to keep up a work rate that rivals his major label peers, with a catalog nearly 30 projects deep and a few dozen videos to accompany them. While Plus seemingly took a step back this summer, clearly he was just plotting as he dropped “Dedication” on Monday night, the first in series of tracks titled The Triple Entendre, a collaborative effort with Harlem heavyweight Smoke DZA.

The East meets West duo has linked up plenty of times before, and their chemistry is apparent as they trade verses over a vibrant DJ Epik production and DZA’s trademark, laid-back flow contrasts perfectly with Plus more upbeat and aggressive approach to the instrumental.

Plus has a series of pop-up shops planned in Sacramento to coincide with the release of his latest line of merch, including more chains from his Heavy Medal line as well as a few other music projects he has planned for the coming months. Check out Plus and Smoke DZA’s “Dedication” below.

