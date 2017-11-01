Post Malone Went On Adult Swim’s Absurd ‘FishCenter’ Web Show And Got Bitten By A Fish

#Adult Swim
11.01.17 1 hour ago

Adult Swim’s FishCenter is a totally bizarre, daytime, aquatic, call-in web show that doesn’t make much sense, and that’s what makes it great. That’s also what makes it a perfect venue for musical guests willing to get goofy and show some personality. Alvvays had a great time on a recent episode: They got to perform some songs, take a Canadian Thanksgiving quiz, and play the Alvuvuzelays Noise Game.

During yesterday’s episode (a special two-hour episode, by the way), Post Malone was the guest, and as they tend to on FishCenter, things got weird. He stuck his finger in a fish tank and got bitten by a fish named Hamburger; “Yeah, it f*cking hurt” was his response. He also got to play a riveting game of “Guess This Gourd,” and he explained to a caller why he’s not a history professor: “No, I’m not smart enough. I used to be smart but then I started doing drugs.”

Post also got to sniff some hands:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adult Swim
TAGSADULT SWIMFishCenterPost Malone

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 7 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP