Post Malone caused a minor firestorm with his comments that “nobody talks about real sh*t in rap,” and rightfully so; he made his bones in the music business being billed ostensibly as a rap artist with tracks like “White Iverson” and “Congratulations.”

“If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” Post said in a recent interview with Poland outlet NewOnce. “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they spit that real sh*t, but right now, there’s not a lot of people talking about real sh*t. Whenever I want to cry, whenever I want to sit down and have a nice cry, I’ll listen to some Bob Dylan.”

While he’s always blended a singsong style and varied musical genres and influences into his creative output and his live performances, he’s been primarily identified, however inaccurately, as a rapper.

Which is why it’s so disturbing to see him toss away the genre that gave him his purpose and kickstarted his career — but not unexpected. We’ve seen this movie before. It’s happened so many times that the beats have become almost rote to those who have followed hip-hop with even cursory interest.

What is disappointing is seeing just how little regard Post Malone holds for the music that gave him his place, and how little experience he has with hip-hop — as a genre and as a culture. Historically and currently, rap has always talked about “real sh*t,” from interpersonal issues to social justice. If Post Malone doesn’t recognize this he’s only been listening with half an ear.