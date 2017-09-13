Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Quavo is back to fuel more rumors of a solo split from Migos with “Stars In The Ceiling.” Over an airy beat provided by the incomparable Zaytoven, Quavo Huncho’s flow floats with his trademark tales of trapping, flossing, and living the good life, replete with the charismatic ad-libs that have made his run of guest appearances so very entertaining for the last year or so.

It probably won’t get him any closer to singing the National Anthem, but “Stars In The Ceiling” would make a worthy addition to fans’ all-solo-Quavo playlists. The Migos’ primary frontrunner for superstar status has been on a tear, popping up on tracks by everybody in the rap game, from Drake to Young Thug, keeping the fans fed while the band works on new music — music that admittedly had to be made to replace the material already recorded on the drive that Quavo himself says he lost.

Meanwhile, Takeoff and Offset haven’t idle; the whole group appeared at OVO Fest earlier this summer, while Offset made a notable appearance alongside the de facto king of Toronto himself, to go along with guest spots on Amine’s and Coustin Stizz’s new projects as well, while Takeoff dropped his own solo single in May.

While it’s great to see the trio expanding their reach as individuals, Culture 2 still can’t come soon enough.