Following the furor over revelations outlined in a Buzzfeed story that alleged that R&B singer R. Kelly is currently running something akin to a sex cult, one of the people supposedly under his control has stepped out to clarify a few things. 21-year old Joycelyn Savage recently conducted a video interview with TMZ where she went on the record about her present situation.

“I am in a happy place in my life, and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she claimed. “I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is okay with me…I’ve never been held hostage or anything of that nature.” When asked however, where she’s currently living, if she has roommates, or if she’s could leaver her present location at any time, she deferred from answering. “I wouldn’t want to speak on that,” she said.

According to Buzzfeed, “the women who live with Kelly, who he calls his ‘babies,’ are required to call him ‘Daddy’ and must ask his permission to leave the Chicago recording studio or their assigned rooms in the ‘guest house.’ Furthermore, “Kelly confiscates the women’s cell phones, they said, so they cannot contact their friends and family; he gives them new phones that they are only allowed to use to contact him or others with his permission. Kelly films his sexual activities.” If one of the girls breaks Kelly’s rules he, “punishes them physically and verbally.”

Kelly himself, through his lawyer has fought back against these allegations. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” his attorney, Linda S. Mensch, said in a statement. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”