The Chef is back in the kitchen. Today, Raekwon of the mighty Wu-Tang Clan, unveiled the latest single from his upcoming album The Wild. Produced by G Sparkz, “My Corner” is a tense, synth-filled track that Rae uses to offer a savage portrayal of a place and a time back on the block where people “kill, for real.” Midway through, Lil Wayne pulls up and spits his own violence-filled verse, packed with thought-provoking lines like, “Life is a maze, I done run out of Pac-Men.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Raekwon talked about his appreciation for Weezy’s craft. “Wayne is a charismatic individual and his flows are dumb delightful,” he said. “I studied him way back and appreciated the opportunity to trade bars with him. I always heard his voice on this, and I was very pleased hearing him tap dance on a different style of production.”

In an Instagram post announcing the album a little while back, Raekwon enthused that The Wild is “a masterpiece,” and that “this LP is filled with alot of excitement ….blood sweat and tears. This project was designed for the culture of rap to know aint a dam thing change since the beginning of my career.”

The Wild drops officially on March 24. Check out “My Corner” above.