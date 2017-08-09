Remy Ma Sends One Last Savagely Comedic Diss To Resurrect The Nicki Minaj Beef

#Nicki Minaj
08.09.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Look, we all know these things are filmed months in advance, and inciting drama for promotional purposes is just the nature of the beast, but while part of me cringed at MTV’s newest bumper for their popular improv comedy competition show, Wild’n Out, the small, petty part of me rubbed my hands together and licked my lips at the prospect of Round 437 (or so) of Remy vs. Nicki.

Let’s enumerate all of the other fun moments this particular rap spat has given us, starting with the one that set it all off that Remy references in the above clip, with her one-word eulogy that apparently won her team some points, “SHEther.” From there, Remy followed up with the ill-advised, “Back To Back”-referencing “Another One,” which split the base on whether she was going into overkill or just trying too hard. Nicki struck back with the Young Money militia on “No Frauds,” which also earned itself a music video, which Nicki hilariously and unnecessarily broke down on Twitter for anyone who didn’t catch the rather obvious “needed a Pap” punchline, which — let’s be honest — was a pretty dry pun in the first place.

Remy’s return salvo was less musical and more cultural, as she gathered supporters from Queen Latifah to Lady of Rage and put Nicki on the Summer Jam screen, then followed up by winning “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the BET Awards — an honor Nicki has taken home each year since its inception. Nicki made sure to get a couple return licks in on DJ Khaled’s Grateful album, which may have come across more as licking her wounds than the scathing clapback she imagined, but now that this Wild’n Out clip is a week from airing, the door may have swung back open for another round of battle raps from the cattiest duo in hip-hop, and I’m looking forward to it — or at least to the inevitable reconciliation, where Nicki brings out Remy on tour as a show of female rapper solidarity. You know it’s coming.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNicki Minajno fraudsRemy MaShether

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP