Look, we all know these things are filmed months in advance, and inciting drama for promotional purposes is just the nature of the beast, but while part of me cringed at MTV’s newest bumper for their popular improv comedy competition show, Wild’n Out, the small, petty part of me rubbed my hands together and licked my lips at the prospect of Round 437 (or so) of Remy vs. Nicki.

Let’s enumerate all of the other fun moments this particular rap spat has given us, starting with the one that set it all off that Remy references in the above clip, with her one-word eulogy that apparently won her team some points, “SHEther.” From there, Remy followed up with the ill-advised, “Back To Back”-referencing “Another One,” which split the base on whether she was going into overkill or just trying too hard. Nicki struck back with the Young Money militia on “No Frauds,” which also earned itself a music video, which Nicki hilariously and unnecessarily broke down on Twitter for anyone who didn’t catch the rather obvious “needed a Pap” punchline, which — let’s be honest — was a pretty dry pun in the first place.

Remy’s return salvo was less musical and more cultural, as she gathered supporters from Queen Latifah to Lady of Rage and put Nicki on the Summer Jam screen, then followed up by winning “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the BET Awards — an honor Nicki has taken home each year since its inception. Nicki made sure to get a couple return licks in on DJ Khaled’s Grateful album, which may have come across more as licking her wounds than the scathing clapback she imagined, but now that this Wild’n Out clip is a week from airing, the door may have swung back open for another round of battle raps from the cattiest duo in hip-hop, and I’m looking forward to it — or at least to the inevitable reconciliation, where Nicki brings out Remy on tour as a show of female rapper solidarity. You know it’s coming.