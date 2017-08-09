Look, we all know these things are filmed months in advance, and inciting drama for promotional purposes is just the nature of the beast, but while part of me cringed at MTV’s newest bumper for their popular improv comedy competition show, Wild’n Out, the small, petty part of me rubbed my hands together and licked my lips at the prospect of Round 437 (or so) of Remy vs. Nicki.
Let’s enumerate all of the other fun moments this particular rap spat has given us, starting with the one that set it all off that Remy references in the above clip, with her one-word eulogy that apparently won her team some points, “SHEther.” From there, Remy followed up with the ill-advised, “Back To Back”-referencing “Another One,” which split the base on whether she was going into overkill or just trying too hard. Nicki struck back with the Young Money militia on “No Frauds,” which also earned itself a music video, which Nicki hilariously and unnecessarily broke down on Twitter for anyone who didn’t catch the rather obvious “needed a Pap” punchline, which — let’s be honest — was a pretty dry pun in the first place.
Remy’s return salvo was less musical and more cultural, as she gathered supporters from Queen Latifah to Lady of Rage and put Nicki on the Summer Jam screen, then followed up by winning “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the BET Awards — an honor Nicki has taken home each year since its inception. Nicki made sure to get a couple return licks in on DJ Khaled’s Grateful album, which may have come across more as licking her wounds than the scathing clapback she imagined, but now that this Wild’n Out clip is a week from airing, the door may have swung back open for another round of battle raps from the cattiest duo in hip-hop, and I’m looking forward to it — or at least to the inevitable reconciliation, where Nicki brings out Remy on tour as a show of female rapper solidarity. You know it’s coming.
Nicki feuds are like Drake feuds: it doesn’t matter what either party says, their fans are gonna Stan for them regardless. It fits our political times in that even when the person they support is subjectively wrong, they ignore facts and just get louder expressing their opinions.
*objectively
Ugh
I’ve been following Remy since Lean Back. Ok. You don’t need to be a Nicki fan to not like Remy. #1 Remy lied on Shether, about 80% of the song is either lies or heresay. #2 She’s a desperate thirsty bully. She even beefed with Lil Kim before Nicki even got into rap music. #3 Aside from the fact that Remy is an attempted murderer she also looks like a man & still raps as if it’s the early 2000’s. She has no creativity nor growth in her art. #4 Nicki NEVER mentioned her by name, yet she releases an entire diss track about it without even knowing the song was about her. And #5 Remy has contradicted herself so many times when it comes to Nicki…. than it’s actually ridicilous. You can’t go from “Nicki never did nothing to me” & being a fan of Nicki before Shether to “Nicki stealing my bag” after Shether. And that’s just ONE example. And #6 Shether was pre-written while Remy was still in prison. There are tapes of Remy rapping the lyrics in jail before she was even released from prison, yet she tells everyone she wrote it in 48 hrs. And even lastly, #7 Meek Mill straight up said Remy lied on Shether and he never told her any what she claimed he told her.
With the exception being that “Who won this battle?” Can’t ever really be objectively decided without an agreed on set of rules, points, and or officiating like an actual sport. Unfortunately there’s no way to collect enough data to support a win for one over the other in any sort of definitive respect, so let people have their faves, I say.
Just don’t let it get boring.
At the end of the day. Remy has manipulated people’s perceptions and made herself out to be what she is not & never was…. which is “real”. When she is in fact full of s***. The truth is Remy is a liar, a calculating manipulator and a dusty thirst bucket. She is mad because SHE went to prison & Nicki stole the shine she was going to have. As you can see, literally the ONLY people “ignoring facts” are Remy’s supporters. It’s not about Nicki fans “loudly expressing their opinions”. It’s about the frustration on the lies, fakeness & B.S. Remy is attributed to. The fact that Remy also looks like a man doesn’t help her. So stop the nonsense.
How much of Shether is about body shaming Nicki Minaj ?
Yet this song is praised. In a culture where nearly everyone is attracted to curvy, cosmetically enhanced bodies. SZA had facial surgery. Even Cardi B has the same amount of surgery Nicki had. Lil Kim had even MORE work done on her. Yet. Strangely. it is ONLY NICKI who is bashed, bullied and called “fake” about the work she has had done. If your mind is not getting dizzy by the hypocrisy, bias & bulls*** I am mentioning….. you have probably fallen for the B.S and are a brainwashed bandwagon sheep.