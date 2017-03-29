Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you thought Rick Ross was going to back away from his attacks on Birdman, you were sorely mistaken. Recently, the Teflon Don made an appearance on the Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, where he didn’t mince words about his feelings in regards to the Cash Money boss and the way he’s treated his friends Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

“If you burn those two, I already know know how you feel about me, and I just don’t respect it,” Ross said. “I just felt like it was time for somebody to let homie know that ain’t gangsta, and you know, you won’t be respected no longer. I won’t let nobody respect you around me.”

This new feud kicked off shortly after Rozay dropped the song “Idols Become Rivals” from his latest album Rather You Than Me. In the track, Ross goes after Birdman for the way he treats both the artist and the producers who align with him. “You would give us self-esteem and motivate our drive / But was in our pocket by the time we count to five / I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne / His entire life he gave you what that was the game / I watched that whole debacle so I’m part to blame / Last request: can all producers please get paid,”

One person who loved the song was Wayne himself, who took to Twitter to express his appreciation to Ross for speaking out.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

Apparently, the breaking point for Ross however was when he found out about the way Birdman treated his buddy DJ Khaled. “I just felt it wasn’t right, you know what I’m saying? Khaled is a great dude,” Ross said in the new interview. “When it was my brother DJ Khaled, it was like, ‘Damn homie, you did this?'”

For his part, Birdman has yet to really respond, except to say, ““I don’t get caught up in hoe sh*t, man.”

Check out Ross’ entire comments on the subject in the video above and check out “Idols Become Rivals” below.

