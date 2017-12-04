Getty Image

In what would seem to be a no-brainer business move for the famously-grizzled MC, Rick Ross — whose other endeavors include restaurants like his local Checkers and Wing Stop — is bringing his luxury hair and beard care products to stores for the new year, so that you too can head into 2018 looking and feeling like a boss. The Maybach Music head honcho shared photos of the upcoming RICH Hair Care line on his Instagram, previewing the items that will be available to help keep those soupcatchers looking shiny at the next family reunion (and the ever-important New Year’s Eve parties that are right around the corner).

@therichhaircare hits shelves January 2018. Ladies join the team #Rp A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:52am PST

If you just can’t wait for January, the brand’s website currently touts a “Rick Ross-approved” section where you can peruse such offerings as Argan de-frizz and shine mist and intense moisture conditioner, as well as a branded detangling brush to get your chin curtain nice and smooth.

Repost from @richforever @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost #Boss moves. Glad to announce that @therichhaircare will be available at #SallyBeauty (@sallybeauty) in January A post shared by RICH Hair Care (@therichhaircare) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:07am PST

According to Ross’s Instagram, the full line of products will hit Sally’s Beauty store shelves in January, and will also include a number of options for the ladies as well as men, which is a nice 180 from the Miami rapper’s usual stance when it comes to women in his business plans.