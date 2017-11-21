me: I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads @yusefhairnyc : say no more. @dazed . cover 3/4 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Just yesterday Rihanna shared three eye-popping covers for Vogue Paris, but that doesn’t mean the Fenty beauty is done for the year. Quite the opposite in fact — today she shared four more covers, these ones for the British style magazine Dazed.

The cover series, shot by photographer Harley Weir, is captioned “Nocturnal Activities” and shows Rihanna in a long black patent leather trench, asleep with striking yellow eyeshadow (with the caption “stay woke”), up close and dewy in soft red light and what looks to be almost no makeup, and a close up on the black coat look in what is arguably the best invocation of Shirley Temple ever.

stay woke. @dazed cover 2/4 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:01am PST

“Me: I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads,” wrote in the caption for that cover, then crediting Yusef, aka @YusefHairNYC for the resulting magic. According to his Instagram, Yusef also styled RiRi’s hair for all those Vogue Paris looks as well. Cover season indeed. Check out that main image up at the top of the post, and the rest of her covers sprinkled throughout. Maybe after a year focused on her makeup line and fashion, Rihanna will get back into the studio very soon for the follow-up to her last incredible album, Anti.