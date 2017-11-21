Rihanna Says She Wanted To Be ‘Shirley Temple With Dreads’ For A Stunning ‘Dazed’ Cover

#Rihanna
Managing Editor, Music
11.21.17

me: I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads @yusefhairnyc : say no more. @dazed . cover 3/4

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Just yesterday Rihanna shared three eye-popping covers for Vogue Paris, but that doesn’t mean the Fenty beauty is done for the year. Quite the opposite in fact — today she shared four more covers, these ones for the British style magazine Dazed.

The cover series, shot by photographer Harley Weir, is captioned “Nocturnal Activities” and shows Rihanna in a long black patent leather trench, asleep with striking yellow eyeshadow (with the caption “stay woke”), up close and dewy in soft red light and what looks to be almost no makeup, and a close up on the black coat look in what is arguably the best invocation of Shirley Temple ever.

stay woke. @dazed cover 2/4

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

“Me: I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads,” wrote in the caption for that cover, then crediting Yusef, aka @YusefHairNYC for the resulting magic. According to his Instagram, Yusef also styled RiRi’s hair for all those Vogue Paris looks as well. Cover season indeed. Check out that main image up at the top of the post, and the rest of her covers sprinkled throughout. Maybe after a year focused on her makeup line and fashion, Rihanna will get back into the studio very soon for the follow-up to her last incredible album, Anti.

@dazed cover 4/4 #coverseason

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSDAZEDRihannaShirley Temple With Dreads

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP