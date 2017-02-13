Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Watching Rihanna Watch The Grammys Was Better Than The Show Itself

#Grammys 2017 #Rihanna
Contributing Writer
02.12.17

Getty Image

Despite receiving seven nominations, Rihanna was oddly uninvolved in this year’s Grammy Awards. She didn’t win any awards, she never hit the stage to perform and never even introduced anybody or announced a winner. Still, all RiRi needed was a little bit of camera time to steal the show and that’s exactly what she did.

Of course she was dazzling on the red carpet in an orange and black dress that revealed plenty of skin and her angel tattoo on her midsection. But once inside, Rihanna was basically someone for the audience at home to live vicariously through as she enjoyed the hell out of the night with a bedazzled flask in hand, seemingly having the time of her life every time a camera pointed her way.

And because she’s clearly an angel sent from above she took the time to spread her overall cheer to someone at home by Facetiming them during the amazing Prince tribute.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017#Rihanna
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

