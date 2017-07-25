Kate Nash Is Ditching The Music Industry Because Of Sexism

Rihanna’s World-Stopping ‘Valerian’ Premiere Dress Is Still Making Waves Hours Later

#Rihanna
Contributing Writer
07.24.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

Rihanna is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful humans on earth, by any definition. Even with that knowledge, every once in a while she pops up for our viewing pleasure and is somehow even more stunning than usual and completely shuts the world down for a brief second so everybody can at least take a peek at her. Must be a rough life.

Her walk on the red (blue?) carpet at the London premiere of her film Valerian is another one of those cases, where her striking beauty is dialed up like ten notches and she stands out, even amongst other universally gorgeous people like Cara Delevingne. Rihanna showed up in a flowing red dress that hung just off the shoulders and accentuated her bust and got the world talking immediately.

Sure, Valerian may be struggling at the box office, but Rihanna is a part of it and that’s always a win. She was excited to introduce her character to the world earlier this month, and now she’s stealing the show even before the movie has started. It’s just a normal day in the life of Riri I guess, where she takes a break from smooching a billionaire to completely slay an appearance with ease.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihannavalerianvalerian and the city of a thousand planets

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 20 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP