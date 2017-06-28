Rihanna in Spain (June 26). pic.twitter.com/a8GUeHYmJs — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) June 27, 2017

The Internet spun out into a frenzy the other day when candid photos leaked out of Rihanna locking lips with a suave looking gentleman in a pool in Spain. Speculation ran rampant with the nearly every Rih-Rih stan out there trying to figure out who, exactly, was making out with the pop singer. Now we finally know.

According to TMZ, Rihanna wasn’t just making out with some average joe. She was actually getting cozy with Hassan Jameel, the heir to Saudi Arabia’s largest Toyota distributor. His net worth runs somewhere just north of a billion dollars. That, billion with a “B,” by the way.

When the photos first surfaced, many people online guessed that Jameel was a European soccer star of some kind. They were actually kind of close. While he doesn’t play the sport, he actually own an entire soccer league. Not too shabby!

It’s been quite some time since Rihanna was romantically linked with someone else. Her last prominent relationship was the short-lived dalliance with Drake that seemed to come to a close with that cringeworthy scene at where he presented her with Video Vanguard Award At The 2016 MTV VMAs. After saying, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” Rihanna gave him perhaps the greatest swerve ever captured on film.

It’s always a thrill to see the Bad Girl living her best life.